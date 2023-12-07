GTFO final chapter Rundown 8.0 Duality now live as 100% free update

10 Chambers' punishingly-hard co-op thriller GTFO gets its final update with Rundown 8.0, the last chapter in the die-hard sci-horror first-person shooter.

Published
1 minute & 31 seconds read time

10 Chambers has announced Duality, the final update to its cult hit GTFO.

It's official: After four years of support and 12 free content updates, GTFO's co-op survival story is coming to an end. The brutal FPS unleashed hellish carnage on the market back in 2019, and now 10 Chambers has revealed the very last chapter to GTFO's nail-biting roadmap.

Rundown 8.0: Duality is now live as a free update, and it will punctuate GTFO's narrative storyline as 10 Chambers gears up for its new sci-fi heist game, Den of Wolves. The horrifying live game won't be shuttered any time soon, and the studio plans to support GTFO with bug fixes and tweaks moving forward. That being said, Duality will be the last content update for the game.

GTFO final chapter Rundown 8.0 Duality now live as 100% free update 231212001200
Open Gallery 11

"The GTFO story began at The Game Awards when the game was revealed back in 2017, so of course, we felt that it was right to also announce the final chapter at this year's show," said Ulf Andersson, 10 Chambers founder and creative director.

"It's important to note that while the story of GTFO comes to a close, the game will continue to be alive and kicking. Whether you're a new player or part of the existing GTFO community, the full game with four years worth of content is available to complete from start to finish - if you and your squad are up for the challenge, that is."

"It feels bittersweet to move on from the world of GTFO after living in it for seven years, but it was time to stretch our creative muscles and start something new," said Simon Viklund, 10 Chambers co-founder and narrative and audio director.

"A considerable amount of work was put into the narrative and level design for the conclusion of GTFO's story arc, and we hope that our community will find it satisfying."

GTFO will have a free weekend on Steam that starts now and ends on December 10.

GTFO final chapter Rundown 8.0 Duality now live as 100% free update 81
Open Gallery 11
GTFO final chapter Rundown 8.0 Duality now live as 100% free update 810
Open Gallery 11
GTFO final chapter Rundown 8.0 Duality now live as 100% free update 82
Open Gallery 11
GTFO final chapter Rundown 8.0 Duality now live as 100% free update 83
Open Gallery 11
GTFO final chapter Rundown 8.0 Duality now live as 100% free update 85
Open Gallery 11
GTFO final chapter Rundown 8.0 Duality now live as 100% free update 86
Open Gallery 11
GTFO final chapter Rundown 8.0 Duality now live as 100% free update 87
Open Gallery 11
GTFO final chapter Rundown 8.0 Duality now live as 100% free update 88
Open Gallery 11
GTFO final chapter Rundown 8.0 Duality now live as 100% free update 89
Open Gallery 11
Buy at Amazon

MARVEL'S SPIDER-MAN 2 - PS5 Launch Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
$69.99$69.99$69.00
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/7/2023 at 9:16 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags