GTFO final chapter Rundown 8.0 Duality now live as 100% free update

10 Chambers' punishingly-hard co-op thriller GTFO gets its final update with Rundown 8.0, the last chapter in the die-hard sci-horror first-person shooter.

10 Chambers has announced Duality, the final update to its cult hit GTFO.

It's official: After four years of support and 12 free content updates, GTFO's co-op survival story is coming to an end. The brutal FPS unleashed hellish carnage on the market back in 2019, and now 10 Chambers has revealed the very last chapter to GTFO's nail-biting roadmap.

Rundown 8.0: Duality is now live as a free update, and it will punctuate GTFO's narrative storyline as 10 Chambers gears up for its new sci-fi heist game, Den of Wolves. The horrifying live game won't be shuttered any time soon, and the studio plans to support GTFO with bug fixes and tweaks moving forward. That being said, Duality will be the last content update for the game.

"The GTFO story began at The Game Awards when the game was revealed back in 2017, so of course, we felt that it was right to also announce the final chapter at this year's show," said Ulf Andersson, 10 Chambers founder and creative director.

"It's important to note that while the story of GTFO comes to a close, the game will continue to be alive and kicking. Whether you're a new player or part of the existing GTFO community, the full game with four years worth of content is available to complete from start to finish - if you and your squad are up for the challenge, that is."

"It feels bittersweet to move on from the world of GTFO after living in it for seven years, but it was time to stretch our creative muscles and start something new," said Simon Viklund, 10 Chambers co-founder and narrative and audio director.

"A considerable amount of work was put into the narrative and level design for the conclusion of GTFO's story arc, and we hope that our community will find it satisfying."

GTFO will have a free weekend on Steam that starts now and ends on December 10.

