Grand Theft Auto 6 has already broken these three world records in just 24 hours

Rockstar Games released the first-look trailer for the most anticipated game of all-time, Grand Theft Auto IV, and it's already broken three world records.

Published
1 minute & 59 seconds read time

The first-look trailer for Rockstar Games' sequel to Grand Theft Auto V has been released, and it's already shattered world records, according to Guinness World Records.

Guinness World Records has taken to its website to post an update about the newly released trailer for Grand Theft Auto IV, explaining that the extremely popular trailer, which at the time of writing has gained more than 105 million views, has already become the most liked videogame trailer on YouTube with 8.9 million likes over a 24 hour period.

Additionally, as I reported earlier, the new GTA 6 trailer also took the crown from MrBeast for the most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours (non-music). The new trailer breezed past Mr. Beast's "Every Country On Earth Fights For $250,000," which reached 59.4 million views in 24 hours as Rockstar's sequel landed on a whopping 90,421,491 views in just 24 hours.

Furthermore, the GTA 6 trailer has become the most viewed videogame reveal on YouTube in 24 hours with the aforementioned 90 million views.

"Grand Theft Auto VI continues our efforts to push the limits of what's possible in highly immersive, story-driven open-world experiences," said Sam Houser, Founder of Rockstar Games. "We're thrilled to be able to share this new vision with players everywhere."

Buy at Amazon

Starfield: Standard Edition - Xbox Series X

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$49.99
$49.99$61.49$67.99
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/6/2023 at 9:02 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:guinnessworldrecords.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags