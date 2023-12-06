Grand Theft Auto 6 has already broken these three world records in just 24 hours

Rockstar Games released the first-look trailer for the most anticipated game of all-time, Grand Theft Auto IV, and it's already broken three world records.

Guinness World Records has taken to its website to post an update about the newly released trailer for Grand Theft Auto IV, explaining that the extremely popular trailer, which at the time of writing has gained more than 105 million views, has already become the most liked videogame trailer on YouTube with 8.9 million likes over a 24 hour period.

Additionally, as I reported earlier, the new GTA 6 trailer also took the crown from MrBeast for the most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours (non-music). The new trailer breezed past Mr. Beast's "Every Country On Earth Fights For $250,000," which reached 59.4 million views in 24 hours as Rockstar's sequel landed on a whopping 90,421,491 views in just 24 hours.

Furthermore, the GTA 6 trailer has become the most viewed videogame reveal on YouTube in 24 hours with the aforementioned 90 million views.