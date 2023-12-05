Grand Theft Auto 6 looks to be skipping PC at launch, will it arrive in 2026?

It's the news we were dreading, alongside the incredible 90 second trailer from today the press release from Rockstar confirms - no GTA 6 at launch for PC.

Rockstar dropped the first Grand Theft Auto VI trailer earlier today, and if you haven't seen it yet, be sure to stop reading and watch it below. Pretty amazing, right? The insane level of detail in everything from the characters to the environments to the lighting is next level, and that's before you factor in the awesome animation and vehicles.

Grand Theft Auto VI is coming in 2025, but not for PC, image credit: Rockstar.

And with the GTA 6 drought finally over, we've also got a release window - 2025. However, it's not great news if you're a PC gamer rocking a decent GeForce RTX or Radeon RX rig.

Alongside the trailer, we got a press release from Rockstar Games stating it's "proud to announce that Grand Theft Auto VI is coming to PlayStation 5 computer entertainment systems and Xbox Series X|S games and entertainment systems in 2025." That's right, no PC.

This sucks because both GTA and Red Dead are incredible on PC, and millions of PC gamers have played both. Going by Rockstar history, GTA 6's launch skipping PC makes sense - Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2 hit consoles first before arriving on PC later.

Still, it's hard not to be heartbroken by the omission.

Based on the visuals alone, I'm bummed that I won't be able to fire this up on my GeForce RTX 4090-powered rig and push all the in-game settings to max alongside enabling DLSS. So, the question becomes - when will Grand Theft Auto 6 launch on PC? It could be a while, and 2026 might be the earliest window. Grand Theft Auto V took 18 months to jump from console to PC, while Red Dead Redemption 2 took roughly a year.

And with that, the best case scenario might be if Grand Theft Auto VI launches on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in September 2025, it'll arrive on PC in September 2026. On the plus side, it does mean that the in-game visuals we see in the trailer are from the game's console version; it will look that good on PS5.