Report: Diablo 4 survey lists $100 expansion price tier

Blizzard has reportedly sent out surveys asking consumers if they'd be willing to buy Diablo IV expansion + bonuns content bundles for prices up to $100.

Activision Blizzard King's latest innovation may adapt game release pricing to expansions.

According to new reports from Bellular News, Blizzard has sent out surveys to consumers regarding Diablo 4's expansion pricing schemes. Blizzard appears to be exploring Diablo 4 expansion bundles that include the base DLC alongside digital bonuses like premium currency, mounts, and skins.

The survey, which doesn't confirm or disconfirm what will actually happen, lists four price points for Diablo 4's expansion bundles that offer pieces of all points of monetization and features, whether it be early access and skins or battle passes and digital currency.

Below is a quick list of the pricing and content scheme shown in Bellular's YouTube video:

  • $49.99 - Base Diablo IV game + Expansion + Hero Skin (new class) + Unique mount that "evolves with achievements" + 1000 Platinum ($10 value) + 1000 Platinum per season for 1 year ($40 value) + 1 premium battle pass ($10 value) +4 days early access + Town portal skin + Two extra stash tabs
  • $69.99 - Expansion + 2000 Platinum ($20 value) + wings + Full year (4 season) accelerated battle pass ($100 value) + 4 days early access + Early access to functional in-game item, unique + One extra stash tab
  • $79.99 - Expansion + Hero Skin (new class) + Unique mount + Unique mount armor + 3000 Platinum ($30 value) + 3000 Platinum per season for 1 year ($120 value) + Full-year (4 season) premium battle pass ($40 value) + Town portal skin + Two extra stash tabs
  • $99.99 -Expansion + Hero skin (all classes) + Unique mount armor + 2000 Platinum per season for 1 year ($80 value) + wings + Early access to functional in-game item, legendary aspect

Quick reminder that Blizzard has not announced or confirmed any of these details, especially with its new Diablo IV Vessel of Hatred DLC that's coming in late 2024.

