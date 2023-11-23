TEAMGROUP announces new T-FORCE G50 and G70 Gaming SSD Series with PS5 support

T-FORCE G70 and G70 PRO's 7,000 MB/s SSD speed is ideal for PC and PS5 gaming, with the PRO offering two different coolers - thin graphene or aluminum.

TEAMGROUP has announced a new lineup of PCIe Gen 4 SSDs for gaming under the T-FORCE brand with the new T-FORCE G70, G70 PRO, G50, and G50 PRO. The flagship T-FORCE G70 and G70 PRO SSDs offer sequential read speeds of up to 7,400 MB/s and write speeds of up to 6,800 MB/s and are both PlayStation 5-ready.

6

The new T-FORCE G70, G70 PRO, G50, and G50 PRO SSDs.

VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

Outside of the T-FORCE G70 PRO offering DRAM Caching and the SLC Caching found on the T-FORCE G70, the big difference comes via heat dissipation. Both the G70 and G70 PRO feature TEAMGROUP's ultra-thin patented graphene heatsink, with the G70 PRO also available with the company's brand-new aluminum alloy heat spreader. All versions of the G70 are PS5 compatible.

The T-FORCE G70 and G70 PRO will be available in 512GB, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities, with the T-FORCE G50 and G50 PRO available in 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities. The full line-up is expected to become available in North America via Amazon by the end of December 2023.

6

T-FORCE G50 and G50 PRO SSDs are better suited to PC gaming with the G70 and G70 PRO being PS5-ready, image credit: TEAMGROUP.

Looking closer at the lower-tier T-FORCE G50 and G50 PRO, you have an SSD better suited to budget-conscious PC gamers thanks to the sequential read speed of 5,000 MB/s falling short of the PS5 spec. However, speed is pretty much the only difference between the G50 and G70 models - with the G50 PRO offering the same DRAM Caching and SLC Caching as the G70 PRO.

All four SSDs also use reliable and stable controllers from InnoGrit and are backed by a 5-year warranty. On the PC side, you've also got S.M.A.R.T. monitoring software to monitor the health and performance of the SSD - which is always handy.

For more info, check out the full product pages below: