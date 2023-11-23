Samsung just announced a new limited edition Galaxy Z Flip 5 and it's a stunner

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is already a great phone to look at but now it's even more special thanks to this Maison Margiela collab.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is already a pretty stunning piece of kit and you'd surely have to admit that even if you aren't a huge fan of foldable phones. But while we're big fans of the base model there is a whole new limited edition version for us to drool over. And it's pretty gorgeous.

The new phone is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Maison Margiela Edition and while that's quite the mouthful, we'll let everyone involved off. The phone was announced via a press release and comes with a number of accessories. This is the second collaboration between Samsung and the Parisian haute couture house after a similar one related to last year's Galaxy Z Flip 4.

The new phone comes in a striking new white package which itself is covered in a paper-based woven fabric. Inside, buyers will find a Flap Leather Case, a Flipsuit Case, and two different Splatter Flipsuit Cards that can be used to further customize the phone. On the software side, this special Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes with custom icons and wallpapers, too.

The phone itself has a special rear glass finish with a design that shows the internals of a Mason Margiela jacket which creates an interesting look, but yu might not be able to see one of these things in the flesh for yourself. It's going to be made available in select markets from November 30 and there is no official pricing yet, either. That being said, those who are in South Korea can at least register now to get notified of when the phone is available to order.