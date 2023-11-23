Elon Musk's backing down from another pointless X change and will bring headlines back to posts

When making what he saw as a stand against ugly URL cards posted by online publishers, Elon Musk took the decision to have X remove headlines from those cards in the name of 'aesthetics'. However, that meant that readers would have to open the link just to see what it was about, which in turn made for a terrible experience. Now, Musk seems to have seen the error of his ways and is now turning this car around - and headlines are coming back.

In a post to the X social network, previously known as Twitter, Musk confirmed that X will overlay the title in the upper portion of the image posted on a URL card, making it easier for people to understand what they are about to read without having to first open it. This comes a few weeks after the initial change that saw publishers find new and interesting ways to convey their message.

For some that involved simply putting the title of the piece in the X post itself, while others got more creative and chose to embed the title in the imagery instead. However, it now appears that none of those workarounds will be required soon.

How soon, however, is anyone's guess right now. Musk hasn't said when the change will take place beyond a vague "in an upcoming release" which means that we might have to wait a little while for it to happen. But with Musk seemingly wanting X to move quickly and add new features at a rapid pace we can only hope that this change kicks in sooner rather than later.