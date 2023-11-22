REDMAGIC unveils new 4K 160Hz Mini-LED gaming monitor with 5088 Light Zones

REDMAGIC might be a brand you haven't heard of before, but they're part of Nubia -- a Chinese smartphone manufacturer -- the gaming side of the company has just introduced their first gaming display with a 4K 160Hz Mini-LED panel wth 5088 light zones.

The new REDMAGIC gaming monitor arrives in a 27-inch 4K 160Hz package, with multiple Mini-LED partitions for the backlighting mechanism to see optimal display output. The native 4K resolution on a 27-inch is too small, in my opinion, whereas a 32-inch 4K panel would've been better, but the 160Hz refresh on a Mini-LED is still going to be very, very nice for PC gamers.

With up to 2200 nits peak brightness, you're going to be straining your eyes in a dark environment inside of a game, and something bright happening on the screen like an explosion. Awesome. There's also support on the REDMAGIC 4K 160Hz Mini-LED gaming monitor for 99% of the Adobe DCI-P3 color gamut and HDR1400 certification.

The first REDMAGIC 4K 160Hz Mini-LED gaming monitor (model number ) had 2000 light zones, with the company cramming in over double the light zones with a total of 5088 light zones on the new 4K 160Hz Mini-LED gaming monitor coming soon. It'll be interesting to see this bad boy up against a high-end OLED-based gaming monitor.

REDMAGIC includes a triangular-shaped RGB lighting design on the back, which you won't see of course, but this is a gaming monitor, so it needs some RGB bling. The stand on the REDMAGIC 4K 160Hz Mini-LED gaming monitor is height adjustable with swivel adjustment. At the same time, there's 1 x DisplayPort, 2 x HDMI, 2 x USB-A, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity on the monitor.

We should hear more details tomorrow during the live broadcast from REDMAGIC, unveiling everything (and its price) for the 4K 160Hz Mini-LED with 5088 light zones gaming monitor.