Nubia's new RedMagic 6 gaming phone: crazy 18GB RAM and 165Hz display

Before ASUS drops its new ROG Phone 5, Nubia launches its new RedMagic 6 gaming smartphone with 18GB RAM, 165Hz display and 5G.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Mar 4 2021 10:29 PM CST
We've been hearing about the upcoming ASUS ROG Phone 5 gaming smartphone with its teased 18GB of RAM, but Nubia has stepped way ahead of that and revealed their new RedMagic 6 gaming smartphones with 18GB of RAM, but there's a catch...

Nubia's new RedMagic 6 gaming phone: crazy 18GB RAM and 165Hz display 02 | TweakTown.com
2 IMAGES

Nubia's new RedMagic 6 gaming smartphones are split into the RedMagic 6 and RedMagic 6 Pro, which both sport a 6.8-inch 1080p AMOLED display at an insane 165Hz -- a world-first. The 1080p 165Hz mobile panels have "the industry's highest touch sampling rate" which is 500Hz for single finger and 360Hz for multi-touch.

Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 888 chip powers the new Nubia RedMagic 6 gaming smartphones, offering some of the best performance on a mobile chip as well as 5G and Wi-Fi 6E technology. There's some tricky marketing going on here because the Nubia RedMagic 6 gaming smartphones actually have 12GB of physical RAM but Nubia says "RAM Boost memory compression technology" expands virtual memory so it acts as 18GB. Alrighty.

Nubia is also debuting a next generation cooling system for its RedMagic 6 gaming smartphones, with the company detailing it: "The built-in high-speed centrifugal turbofan can reach up to an astounding 20,000 rom and the canyon air duct design for airflow increases the air heat transfer coefficient by 500%. There's also a large copper foil, covering the battery, while a vapor chamber (the world's thinnest at 0.33mm) sits behind the motherboard, connected by thermal paste".

Nubia's new RedMagic 6 gaming phone: crazy 18GB RAM and 165Hz display 01 | TweakTown.com

The fan is silent according to Nubia, battery wise the RedMagic 6 Pro has a 4500 mAh unit that can recharge in 17 minutes at a blistering 120W... the RedMagic 6 has a bigger 5050 mAh battery with 66W charging tech.

You're looking at $588 for the RedMagic 6 in 8GB/128GB (RAM, storage) while the RedMagic 6 Pro in 12GB/128GB will cost $680. Both have pre-orders open in China right now, but no launch date just yet.

Speaking of 18GB of RAM... it should happen, with Ice universe reporting there is a version of the RedMagic 6 gaming smartphone with 18GB of RAM and 512GB of storage that will cost $1200... quite a big upgrade, but what a damn powerful tech-packed gaming smartphone.

NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, bgr.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

