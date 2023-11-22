Play Diablo 4 for free on Steam as part of a free trial from now until November 28

Play Diablo IV for free on Steam, experience the full Sanctuary, get a character to Level 20, and then get 40% off the MSRP if you choose to buy.

Even though the user review rating for Diablo IV is sitting on 'Mixed,' it's still one of the biggest games of 2023 and the second game ever to make the jump from Battle.net exclusive to also being available on Steam. With the current Steam Autumn Sales now on, you can pick up Diablo IV with a sizable 40% discount, bringing the price down to just $42.

2

Diablo IV's Season of Blood is live and a lot of fun, image credit: Blizzard.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Thanks to Black Friday, this is one of the many awesome PC Game Deals currently available. But, if you're unsure whether or not Diablo IV is the sort of game you'd play (we'd argue that Diablo IV is one of the most fun and instantly rewarding gaming experiences of the year), this free trial will let you play the game from now until November 28.

However, there's a catch - in that Blizzard has outlined some stipulations and rules for this Diablo IV Free Trial period on Steam. Character level will max out at Level 20 for the free trial. Still, players will have access to all Diablo IV content - including the new Season of Blood action that sees Sanctuary overrun by Vampires. The latest Season also expands the endgame with new meaningful activities, bringing several quality-of-life updates to the game.

The good news is that progress will come from the free trial period if you buy the full game. And even if you know people playing the game on Battle.net or even Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5, the free trial includes all social access to the game, including cross-play with all Diablo IV players. Again, with Diablo IV currently 40% off at Steam, it's an excellent Black Friday Deal choice for a game that's still fresh and less than six months old.

In other Diablo iV news, a Mother's Blessing event is currently underway until November 28, too, giving players a sizable 35% boost in XP and Gold earned. And in December, the holiday-themed Midwinter Blight event will kick off, transforming the icy region of Fractured Peaks into a nightmarish winter wonderland.