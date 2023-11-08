New LG UltraGear gaming display slaps two 1440p displays together into a 45-inch UltraWide

LG has introduced a pair of new displays in its popular LG UltraGear gaming monitor lineup: the 45-inch LG UltraGear GR75DC (USD 899) and the 45-inch LG UltraGear GR65DC (USD 799). The Dual QHD resolution of 5120 x 1440 pixels effectively means you're getting two 27-inch 1440p monitors in one, with the bonus of PBP (picture by picture) and PIP (picture in picture) modes for multiple devices.

LG's new 45-inch UltraGear displays, image credit: LG.

UltraWide displays have become super popular in the PC gaming space in recent years, and the latest trend looks to be expanding the display real estate for added immersion. The 32:9 aspect ratio of these new displays is noticeably wider than the 21:9 aspect ratio of most Ultrawide monitors.

As for the technology, the only difference between the two variants is that one has a USB-C device and display port with up to 90W power delivery, and the other doesn't. Both feature curved VA panels with a 200 Hz refresh rate, 1ms GtG response times, and FreeSync Premium Pro adaptive sync support.

Dual QHD resolution of 5120 x 1440 means two displays in one, image credit: LG.

In addition, there's DCI-P3 95% color accuracy, a peak SDR brightness of 400 nits, and DisplayHDR 600 support. Keeping the price below USD 1,000 at this size means no OLED, but VA panel technology has proven excellent for gaming, thanks to great contrast levels and vibrant colors. The new displays feature several game-specific modes and features, including input lag reduction technology, FPS counters, and a 'Black Stabilizer' mode for playing competitive titles featuring dark scenes.

Pre-orders for the new 45-inch LG UltraGear GR75DC (USD 899) and the 45-inch LG UltraGear GR65DC (USD 799) are now open, with the displays expected to launch and ship the week of November 20, 2023. And if you pre-order, you'll receive a free GP9 Gaming Speaker valued at USD 399.99.