Not got enough storage in your Steam Deck? How does an upgrade to a 61TB SSD sound?

This mod equips the Steam Deck with a 61TB SSD, but as you might guess, there are serious caveats in pulling off this impressive feat.

If you feel like the Steam Deck doesn't come with enough storage, you can always beef it up, and if you're tech-savvy, a 2TB SSD can be put inside - or you could laugh at that mere capacity and hook up a 61TB drive.

As VideoCardz reports, StorageReview managed this improbable sounding feat with the Steam Deck and an external (enterprise targeted) SSD.

The 61.44TB Solidigm P5336 drive only has a piffling 55.7TB of space remaining after installation and formatting, mind, but that should still pretty much cover your gaming needs (we'd hope).

Of course, this mod is far from simple, as you might imagine. To connect the external SSD, it needs to be placed in an enclosure and then an M.2 to U.2 adapter is required (the Solidigm drive is a U.2 model).

Oh, and not forgetting a separate power supply for the SSD, as that drive can't be powered by the Steam Deck via the M.2 slot, it won't surprise you to learn.

So, this is very definitely one of those highly impractical mods - it clearly renders the Steam Deck immobile, and effectively a desktop PC - but it's still a fascinating one. Not to mention an experiment that clearly shows the Steam Deck is a full PC, if that needed to be further illustrated.

Check out the above tweeted video to see the modding process, and as StorageReview notes, this is not a supported modification, or one that should even be encouraged - but it's doubtless fun to pull off.

Last month, we heard that the Steam Deck is finally dropping off in terms of sales, or at least we've witnessed the first indication that this is happening.