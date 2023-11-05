This new Mini-ITX desktop mobo features pre-installed Core i9 CPU, up to 96GB of RAM

ERYING has just announced its latest Mini-ITX desktop motherboards with pre-installed Intel 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs, where you can have right up to the Core i9-13900H processor pre-installed.

The company refers to these motherboards as "MoDT" which is a snazzy way of saying Mobile On Desktop, a new form factor that continues to get bigger and bigger. We've seen popular motherboards released using the Intel Tiger Lake family of CPUs, but now ERYING has announced new 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs that succeed the 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" versions that ERYING released last year.

ERYING's new SKYLINE MoDT ITX motherboard supports 7 different pre-installed CPUs, ranging from the Core i9-13900H, Core i7-13800H, and Core i7-13700H processors that all feature 14 cores (6 x P-Cores + 8 x E-Cores). There's also the option for the Core i7-13600H and Core i5-13500H processors that have 12 cores, while there's an option for the Core i5-13420H, which is an 8-core chip.

When it comes to RAM, the ERYING SKYLINE MoDT ITX motherboard uses regular desktop UDIMM memory and not mobile SO-DIMM memory that we typically get with motherboards like this. ERYING's first entry into the world of DDR5 memory is impressive, as we have support for up to 96GB of DDR5-5600 memory through 2 x 48GB DDR5 memory modules.

ERYING has 8 lanes of PCIe Gen4, which means the SKYLINE MoDT ITX motherboard can support up to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 7600 graphics cards. There's also an on-board GPU that helps big time with a motherboard like this, with the Intel CPUs featuring built-in Xe-LP graphics that will be outputted through an HDMI or DisplayPort connector that both support up to 4K60. If you need higher resolutions or refresh rates being outputted, that's where the discrete GPU would come in handy.

There are 3 x M.2 SSD slots on the motherboard so that you can throw on a bunch of M.2 SSDs for storage, as well as 2 x SATA3 ports. There are 2 x M.2 SSD slots on the front of the board (one above and one below the CPU package), while the third M.2 SSD slots is available on the back.

Another cool thing to see from ERYING is that their new SKYLINE MoDT ITX motherboard will work with LGA115x coolers, with the CPU featuring a specialized heatsink that's been designed to bridge the gap between desktop and mobile packages -- it is called MoDT, after all -- which is another cool thing to see.