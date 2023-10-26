Microsoft's Copilot AI just arrived for more Windows 11 testers

After appearing first in Dev, and then in other testing channels - and the finished version of Windows 11 - Copilot has just shown up in Canary.

Microsoft has just pushed out Copilot to Windows 11 testers who are in the Canary channel, those using the earliest test version of the OS.

If you recall, there was some displeasure when the Copilot AI first began testing and was present in Dev, but not the Canary channel.

At any rate, the AI is now finally in Canary, but don't get too excited if you're involved in this branch of testing - the rollout is only just beginning at the moment. As that part of the intro in the blog post for build 25982 is bolded, we can guess that initially Copilot is probably going to see pretty limited availability.

Microsoft notes that rolling out Copilot (preview) to 'select global markets' will be a gradual process, so don't necessarily expect to see the AI turn up on your desktop too soon.

The markets referred to remain the same as before, namely the US, UK, and parts of Asia and South America, with more markets to come down the line. (Europe won't happen until certain problems around privacy regulations are ironed out, something Microsoft is likely working on pretty hard behind the scenes, we'd imagine).

As you can see in the above tweet, Windows 11 leaker PhantomOfEarth observes that Copilot in Canary comes with a few of the most recent updates deployed in Dev, including benefiting from an animated taskbar icon (nifty), and being present in the Alt+Tab interface.

Not a great deal else is happening in this preview build, though Canary testers are getting some interface tweaks, including a change for Remote Desktop Connection to now support zoom options of 350% through to 500%. And naturally, there's the ever-present selection of bug fixes Microsoft has applied.

In this case, there are cures for File Explorer crashing upon being launched (a few instances of this have been stamped out, we're told), and a problem where Voice Access would crash when the user was dictating text.

For those thinking of installing build 25982, there is a notable known issue, however, and that's some popular PC games may not work properly (we aren't told which, or exactly how those games might fall over, but we're guessing it's not pretty).

Speaking of PC gaming, in other recent Windows 11 news that might raise a few eyebrows, benchmarking Cyberpunk (with its Phantom Liberty expansion and patch 2.0) found that a Linux distro was markedly faster than Microsoft's operating system.

For those curious, that distro was Nobara (a flavor of Fedora) and it proved to be a surprising 30% faster than Windows 11 (at 1080p resolution).