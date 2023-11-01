Apple's iPhone Weather app gets confused by snow

Apple's Weather app is currently experiencing an issue that only appears when it's snowing. Instead of a snow icon, it shows a folder icon in widgets.

Following a (now-fixed) bug that prevented the Weather complication from working correctly on Apple Watches, it seems that the same app is now struggling to comprehend what snow is on the iPhone.

The issue appears to crop up when people have the Apple Weather widget on their Lock Screen with the app displaying a generic folder icon rather than the one normally associated with snow. There doesn't appear to be a fix right now, nor do we know whether the problem can be fixed on Apple's servers or if the issue will require a software update for all afflicted iPhones.

Apple is yet to confirm that it is aware of this particular weather issue, but it's fairly easy to understand how this one slipped through the cracks. Apple is of course based in Cupertino, California, and its people are unlikely to have come across snow during their testing of the Weather app or iOS in general.

The fact that this is the second bug affecting Weather information display in a matter of weeks isn't a good look for Apple regardless. Being able to display a weather widget or complication correctly doesn't seem like the most complicated of things when you consider what our iPhones get up to on a daily basis, after all. Here's hoping that things get fixed sooner rather than later.

In the interim, people can of course choose to use a third-party weather app rather than wait. It's worth remembering that this issue only presents itself when you're in an area that's currently dealing wit snow, too. If that isn't you, you probably won't have any issues.