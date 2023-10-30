AMD HYPR-RX and 900p resolution supported added to ASUS ROG Ally handheld

ASUS ROG Ally gaming handheld gets updated: AMD HYPR-RX technology added, as well as 900p resolution supports -- that's 1600x900 for the ROG Ally.

Published
1 minute & 25 seconds read time

ASUS released its super-popular ROG Ally gaming handheld to huge fanfare worldwide with gamers. It has just been updated, providing some new features and a new resolution for the handheld to play.

AMD HYPR-RX and 900p resolution supported added to ASUS ROG Ally handheld 505
Open Gallery 3

The ASUS ROG Ally gaming handheld comes with a native 1080p (1920x1080) at 120Hz and supports going down to 720p (1280x720), but with the new update, the ROG Ally now supports 900p (1600x900). This is the perfect resolution in between 1080p and 720p, which will make gamers using 900p feel like it's closer to 1080p than it is to 720p, especially because it's a handheld, closer to your face.

The new BIOS 331 is available with a new AMD graphics driver that can be downloaded from the My ASUS application, which is available on the ASUS ROG Ally handheld. The new GPU drivers include support for AMD HYPR-RX technology, the new 1600x900 resolution support, as well as some bug fixes for EA SPORTS FC 24, Resident Evil Village, and fixes a bug with the ROG Ally recognizing 8K 60Hz external monitors.

AMD HYPR-RX and 900p resolution supported added to ASUS ROG Ally handheld 506
Open Gallery 3

Inside the ASUS ROG Ally gaming handheld, you'll find the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme APU, as well as a slower version with the Ryzen Z1 non-Extreme. The AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme APU features 8 x Zen4-based CPU cores, while the Z1 non-Extreme features 2 x Zen4 and 6 x Zen4c cores. There are 12 Compute Units on the GPU inside of the RDNA 3-based Ryzen Z1 Extreme.

Buy at Amazon

ASUS ROG Ally 7'' 120Hz FHD IPS 1080p Gaming Handheld

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1159.00
---
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/30/2023 at 8:19 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags