Tiny11 Core shrinks Windows 11 ISO to just 2GB with a bloat-free install size of 3.3GB

It's only meant to be used for testing, but this latest Tiny11 update uses compression to bring the Windows 11 install size down to only 3.25GB.

We've reported on the efforts of NTDEV and its work to create leaner and more memory and space-efficient versions of Windows 11 multiple times in the past. The developer's Tiny11 is a lightweight version of Microsoft's OS that removes all of the bloat and telemetry to deliver a streamlined experience that still benefits from its key functionality.

Tiny11 is a great option for those with outdated hardware or limited storage space, not to mention those who simply want a no-fuss version of the operating system to run on a VM for testing. Tiny11 Core is the latest version from NTDEV, and it's another impressive feat because it uses LZX Compression to not only drastically reduce the size of the ISO but also the amount of space the full Windows 11 OS takes once up and running.

The team took to Twitter/X to announce that with Tiny11 Core and LZX Compression, this lightweight version of Windows 11 only takes up 3.25 GB of disk space after installation. Compared to the 20+ Gigabytes required for a standard Windows install, it's impressive.

And the ISO file itself is only 2GB.

This new compressed version of Windows 11 runs smoothly, too, which you can see in the video demo above. Still, according to the developers, it's not a replacement for Tiny11 - it's meant for VM environments and testing. Or, as the developer puts it - "a quick-and-dirty testbed or development platform."

In addition to compression, the build also removes standard Windows apps like Windows Defender, Microsoft Edge, and even Windows Update. For more info on Tiny11 Core (currently in Beta and based on Windows 11 Pro 23H2 build 22631.2361) - head here.