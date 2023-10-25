GEEKOM Mini IT11 with Intel Core i7 processor selling for just $499, a huge $350 off discount

GEEKOM wants all TweakTown readers to know about its latest Mini PC sale. They are offering up its Mini IT11 small form factor mini PC powered by Intel's 11th Gen Core i7 CPU, 1TB SSD, 32GB of RAM (expandable to 64GB) for $499, and Microsoft Windows 11 Pro comes installed.

When not on sale, this highly capable little system sells for $849, but right now, you can save a huge $350 when buying it from GEEKOM. That works out to be a massive 41% or so discount. Just enter coupon code tweaktownit11 at checkout to remove $50 from the price.

GEEKOM's Mini IT11 is a tiny PC weighing just 565 grams and measuring 117 x 112 x 45.6mm - it's small enough to almost fit in your pants pocket. It is powered by Intel's 11th Gen Core i7-11390H processor (4 Cores, 8 Threads, 12MB Smart Cache, and up to 5GHz Max Turbo Frequency) with a TDP of just 35 watts and Intel Iris Xe graphics. It comes installed with 32GB DDR4 SO-DIMM memory modules in dual-channel mode, with upgradability up to 64GB if required. Also included is a 1TB 2280 M.2 PCIe/SATA SSD, which is upgradable to a 2TB drive in a system which costs $50 more for the larger storage option.

As far as connectivity goes, you get the following assortment of ports, which is impressive for such a tiny system.

3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports

2 x USB4 ports

1 x SD card reader

1 x 3.5 mm headphone jack

1 x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet port

1 x HDMI 2.0 port

1 x Mini DisplayPort

1 x DC jack

1 x Power button

Microsoft's latest operating system, Windows 11, is supported and installed from the factory. You also get Bluetooth v5.2, Intel 1Gbps ethernet LAN, Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 wireless, and the all-important power adapter. And inside the box, you get the following:

1 x Mini IT11 Mini PC

1 x VESA Mount

1 x Power Adapter

1 x HDMI Cable

1 x User Guide

1 x Thank You Card

At this price, if you are limited for space and in the market for a tiny computer for office and productivity tasks, you could do far worse than one of these new discounted mini PCs from GEEKOM.