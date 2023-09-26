Starfield gets a big new patch - but there are still upscaling issues with the game

Update 1.7.33 has arrived, and it does fix an upscaling problem with Starfield - but there are reportedly still issues on this front, unfortunately.

Starfield has a new patch out, but despite the patch notes promising a resolution for issues with upscaling, these are still present we're told.

Update 1.7.33 is out on Steam and Xbox for Starfield, and the following important graphics fix was applied according to the release notes:

"Addressed an upscaling issue that could cause textures to become blurry."

However, Wccftech reports that an upscaling fix is still required for Starfield.

The tech site acknowledges that the mipmap bias issue has been cured, but that a modder (Doodlez) has put out a new spin on his mod to cope with a different gremlin in the upscaling works, namely the introduction of a moiré effect on some textures.

Hopefully the developer will have seen this, and can work on mitigating this second apparent issue.

Other graphics fixes with patch 1.7.33 include a bug that meant star lens flares didn't appear correctly when rendered on an AMD graphics card, and a nasty sounding issue that could cause problems with photosensitivity when scrolling through the inventory.

Importantly, the patch also deploys a bunch of stability and performance tweaks that help to address various freezing issues and crashes, so it's certainly well worth downloading.

A clutch of general resolutions include the following:

Characters: Fixed an issue that could cause some characters to not be in their proper location.

Star Stations: Fixed an issue where Star Stations would be labeled as a player-owned ship.

Vendors: Addressed an issue that allowed for a vendor's full inventory to be accessible.

Further down the line, Bethesda has promised some huge new features, including support for DLSS, and also on PC, 32:9 ultrawide monitor support (as well as a FOV slider).