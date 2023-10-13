Xbox Mastercard may be a good fit for diligent and committed Xbox gamers

Microsoft's new Xbox Mastercard looks like a good fit for savvy, diligent, and committed Xbox gamers, offering point rewards and a great promo bonus.

Published
2 minutes & read time

The new Xbox gaming Mastercard may benefit savvy consumer who is on Microsoft's side of gaming.

Xbox Mastercard may be a good fit for diligent and committed Xbox gamers 2
Open Gallery 2

If you have decent credit, can pay bills on time every time, and are firmly committed to the Xbox brand, then the new Xbox Mastercard might be a good fit. The credit card comes with reasonable APR rates for well-qualified applicants, ranging from 20.99% APR on the lowest end all the way to 31.99% APR on the highest end (the goal is, of course, to always pay off the full balance and never pay interest). The card has no annual fee. Terms and conditions can be found here.

Apart from building credit and establishing another line of credit, the main reason to get an Xbox Mastercard is to take advantage of the point system. Cardholders can earn points for purchases made on the card, and these points can be redeemed for "eligible digital products" on the Xbox site. Cardholders can also redeem their points for gift cards The idea here is to create a cycle of charges to accrue points and payments to help better improve creditworthiness.

The points exchange ratio is 100 points to every $1, and Microsoft is offering a pretty substantial bonus. Approved applicants will receive 5,000 points worth $50, as well as 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Applications are currently open for Xbox insiders.

This code is only for new Game Pass subscribers and since the card is directly tied to your Microsoft Account, you really want to just stick to your main account and not try to create a new Microsoft account for the freebie.

The Game Pass Ultimate codes only work in the United States and they also have an expiration date.

In tandem with Microsoft Rewards, it may be possible to create a daily routine where consumers generate significant rewards points over time.

Here's a quick breakdown of the point accrual terms for the Xbox Mastercard:

You earn 5 Card Points for every $1 spent on Net Purchases of eligible consumer products purchased through qualifying web, app and console-based digital Microsoft stores, ("5x Eligible Purchases").

You earn 3 Card Points for every $1 spent on Net Purchases of eligible dining delivery services. Eligible dining delivery services are limited to third party services which deliver on behalf of restaurants and businesses.

You earn 3 Card Points for every $1 spent on Net Purchases of eligible streaming services. Streaming services include video, music and audio entertainment services.

You earn 1 card point for every $1 spent on all other Net Purchases.

Buy at Amazon

Final Fantasy XVI - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$62.97
$62.97$62.97$49.99
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/13/2023 at 4:31 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:news.xbox.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags