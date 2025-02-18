My Nintendo Gold Points closing, Game Vouchers can't be used for Switch 2 exclusives

Nintendo is prepping Switch 2's launch and a new fiscal year by eliminating a rewards program that allowed users to stack points to unlock free games.

My Nintendo Gold Points is being discontinued, Nintendo today announced.

Nintendo is shutting down its popular rewards program ahead of the Switch 2's launch. Nintendo will stop offering My Nintendo Gold Points starting March 24, 2025, and after this time, users will no longer earn Gold Points for digital and physical game purchases. All Gold Points that had been previously earned will still be available and redeemable for 12 months after they were issues, Nintendo promises.

Pre-orders made before the cutoff date will also net Gold Points: "Gold Points will be awarded if you place another pre-order by 9:30PM PDT on March 24, 2025. However, Gold Points will not be awarded if the new pre-order is placed after that." Nintendo's Platinum Points aren't going anywhere, though. These points are used for freebies like physical items and extras for Switch Online users. "Yes. You will still be able to earn Platinum Points, even after March 24, 2025."

Nintendo has also quietly confirmed that Game Vouchers can't be used for Switch 2 exclusives:

Which games are eligible to be redeemed with a Nintendo Switch Game Voucher? You can view the list of current and future games available to be redeemed with a voucher either in the Nintendo eShop using your Nintendo Switch, or by visiting the appropriate page on the Nintendo website. Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers cannot be redeemed for games exclusive to the Nintendo Switch 2 system.

It's believed current Gold Points can be used to discount Switch 2 games, though.

So why is Nintendo doing this? The Switch 2 is on the way, and now everyone who is new to the ecosystem will have to pay full price for new and future games. It's possible that a replacement rewards program will be offered in the future.