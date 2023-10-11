COLORFUL's new GeForce RTX 4060, RTX 4060 Ti cards have hidden power connectors

COLORFUL's new GeForce RTX 4060 and GeForce RTX 4060 Ti iGame Ultra Z series graphics cards have hidden PCIe power connectors, looks slick.

COLORFUL has just launched a trio of new graphics cards in the GeForce RTX 40 series, with two new models of GeForce RTX 4060 Ti and a single new entry in the GeForce RTX 4060 and they all have hidden PCIe power connectors.

COLORFUL's new GeForce RTX 4060 iGame Ultra Z (source: COLORFUL)
COLORFUL's new GeForce RTX 4060 iGame Ultra Z (source: COLORFUL)

Back in July, COLORFUL unveiled its new Ultra Z series of graphics cards which extended their work from the iGame Ultra White series. COLORFUL uses a wicked range of designs inside of its Ultra series of graphics cards, with either 2 x fans or 3 x fans with hidden PCIe power connectors.

Now, we have the introduction of the following new COLORFUL iGame Ultra Z graphics cards: COLORFUL RTX 4070 iGame Ultra Z 12GB, the COLORFUL RTX 4060 Ti iGame Ultra Z 16GB, as well as the COLORFUL RTX 4060 TI iGame Ultra Z 8GB, and finally, the COLORFUL RTX 4060 iGame Ultra Z 8GB.

COLORFUL is discreetly shifting the 8-pin PCIe power connector on its new cards, which moves it out of the way of being -- well, right in the way of your eyes and system -- so that it's hidden underneath the side of the graphics card facing the window of your case.

COLORFUL's new RTX 4060 iGame Ultra Z cards with hidden PCIe power connector(source: COLORFUL)
COLORFUL's new RTX 4060 iGame Ultra Z cards with hidden PCIe power connector(source: COLORFUL)

Better yet, that 8-pin PCIe power connector isn't hard to get to, with COLORFUL using magnets to securely keep the backplate in place. So, if you need to get to your COLORFUL GeForce RTX 4060 Ti iGame Ultra Z graphics card, all you'll have to do is pull the magnetic backplate off, disconnect the 8-pin PCIe power connector, and you're good to go.

Another benefit from COLORFUL is that they're using the traditional 8-pin PCIe power connector, so there's no special 12VHPWR power connector that could go awry with bending over time, or overheating issues over the years of use inside of your gaming system.

COLORFUL has 3 different models of GeForce RTX 4060 and GeForce RTX 4060 Ti iGame Ultra Z series of graphics cards... where they all share an identical triple-fan cooler measuring 31.3 x 18.9cm. The big difference here between the 3 cards is in their thickness: which ranges from 48mm to 50.5mm, while the weight is a little different too, between 0.98kg and 1.12kg, depending on which GPU you go for.

The new COLORFUL GeForce RTX 4060 and GeForce RTX 4060 Ti iGame Ultra Z graphics cards aren't available to buy right now, but they shouldn't be too much longer before being unleashed in particular markets where you can buy COLORFUL-branded graphics cards.

