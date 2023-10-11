Intel Arc GPUs are now up to 149% faster playing Starfield in 1440p

Intel's new Arc GPU drivers have a gigantic performance boost for many games, while adding support for the newly-released Intel Arc A580 graphics card.

Intel has just released its latest Arc GPU drivers, and with it has support for the new Intel Arc A580 graphics cards, adds support for a few new games coming out soon, and some gigantic performance boosts for Arc GPU owners in multiple games.

The new Intel Arc A580 graphics card is officially supported under the new Intel Arc GPU drivers, so you'll need this driver update before you can use your new Arc A580 if that's what you're deciding to buy. If you're an Intel Arc GPU owner, then you've got support for the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III beta, Total War: PHARAOH, and Lords of the Fallen.

In terms of the huge performance boosts with the new Intel Arc GPU driver, versus the previous Intel 31.0.101.4885 software version, will put a huge smile on Intel Arc GPU owners' faces. We're talking about a 117% performance boost in Starfield at 1080p on Ultra settings, and up to 149% more performance at 1440p on High settings.

Starfield:

up to 117% more performance at 1080p with Ultra settings

up to 149% more performance at 1440p with High settings

Moving over to Forza Motorsport, you're going to get a smaller upgrade in Intel Arc GPU performance out of the new driver, but it's more free performance: up to 8% more performance at 1080p with Ultra settings.

Next up we've got F1 23 with only 12% more performance at 1440p with Ultra High settings enabled on an Intel Arc GPU, but you're laughing in 4K tears with a huge 136% improvement at 4K with Ultra High settings.

Intel Arc A580 performance with XeSS enabled on "Performance" mode (source: Intel)

Intel Arc A580 graphics card support is a big deal inside of the new Intel Arc GPU drivers, with the Arc A580 itself providing some very decent performance in a multitude of games including Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Cyberpunk 2077, Hitman 3, F1 23, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider all enjoying an average 63% more performance on the Arc A580 graphics card with XeSS enabled and on "Performance" mode.

In a game as intensive as Cyberpunk 2077, the Intel Arc A580 is still providing 58FPS average, while with XeSS enabled and set to Performance mode, the Arc A580 achieves a much better average of 85FPS. Not bad for the Arc A580 there.

Something like F1 23 loves the Arc A580 with XeSS enabled on Performance mode, with F1 23 on the Arc A580 sees 49FPS average, but with XeSS enabled you're looking at a huge 112FPS... impressive, eh?