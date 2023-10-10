The upcoming iPad mini 7 might still have the old version's jelly scrolling problem

Apple hasn't announced the iPad mini 7 yet but new rumors suggest that it will lack support for 120Hz ProMotion and only get a mild spec bump.

Apple's iPad mini 7 hasn't been announced yet and it might not be for some time, but even now it might have a display controversy to overcome. That's following a leak that claims the tablet won't have 120Hz ProMotion support, suggesting it might still suffer from the same jelly scrolling issue that befell the iPad mini 6.

The iPad mini 7 is rumored to be on the way, potentially within the next few months. This latest leak comes via an X user who claims that the miniature tablet won't have a 120Hz display while suggesting that the A-series chip will be the only upgrade it receives.

The lack of 120Hz ProMotion perhaps shouldn't be all that surprising, but it does mean that the iPad mini might suffer from a similar problem to its predecessor. That problem was the so-called jelly scrolling situation that caused text and images on one side of the display to appear to move at slightly different times than those on the opposite side. Apple said that it's little more than a side-effect of using LCD displays, and that it's normal behavior.

However, MacRumors notes that Apple was thought to be working with Samsung on a new display that would bring ProMotion to the iPad mini, but it doesn't appear that the change is on the way just yet.

The news that the new iPad mini will be little more than a minor spec bump will be disappointing to those hoping for a big revamp of the little tablet, but it seems it simply isn't a priority for Apple right now.