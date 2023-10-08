Assassin's Creed: Mirage running at 8K 60FPS+ on the GeForce RTX 4090

Assassin's Creed: Mirage without Chromatic Aberration looks truly stunning on the flagship NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 at 8K 60FPS on the PC.

Published
1 minute & 18 seconds read time

Assassin's Creed: Mirage is now out in the wild, and the folks over at Digital Dreams have cranked up Ubisoft's latest title at the glorious 8K resolution, running at 60FPS.

Digital Dreams ran Assassin's Creed: Mirage at 8K (so 7680 x 4320) at 60FPS+ on NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, with the ReShade preset enabled. The rest of the hardware is beefy, too: AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X processor is installed into an AORUS X670 AX motherboard with Kingston DDR5-6000 memory to boot.

Chromatic Abberation was disabled for the test, with "Beyond All Limits" ray tracing added... and still, it doesn't make Assassin's Creed: Mirage look out-of-this-world, but you can't knock that it doesn't look fantastic cranking along at 8K 60FPS+ on that level of hardware.

Note: removing Chromatic Abberation from Assassin's Creed: Mirage isn't easy, as the YouTuber needed to use a cheat table from modder Otis_inf, which should soon his the modder's Patreon page.

Assassin's Creed: Mirage official PC specification from Ubisoft see the game requires an Intel Core i5-11600K or AMD Ryzen 5 5600 processor, 16GB of RAM, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 10GB or AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT 16GB graphics card for 4K 60FPS+ on the Ultra preset. You're going to need MUCH faster hardware for 8K 60FPS+, however, which is why Digital Dreams is using the flagship NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 with 24GB of GDDR6X memory.

Assassin's Creed: Mirage is available right now on the PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles.

Buy at Amazon

ASSASSIN'S CREED MIRAGE - DELUXE EDITION, PLAYSTATION 5 (ASSASSIN'S CREED MIRAGE)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$59.99
$59.99--
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/8/2023 at 9:15 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags