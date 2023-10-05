Red Dead Redemption 2 with Vestigia Mod at 8K looks better than it would on PlayStation 6

Red Dead Redemption 2 with over 100 mods, including the Vestigia mod and ReShade raytracing preset running at 8K, looks better than RDR3 would on the PS6.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the best-looking games you can play on the PC, and it's an even more gorgeous game with some mods applied. But, this new video from Digital Dreams running Red Dead Redemption 2 with over 100 mods -- including the new Vestigia mod with the ReShade raytracing preset -- running at 8K looks absolutely beautiful. Check it out:

You can see Red Dead Redemption 2 running at 8K 60FPS looks truly mind-blowing, with the environment never looking better with the various mods applied. The new Vestigia mod for RDR2 overhauls a bunch of things in the game, including HDR compatibility, 5 new weather times, and oh-so-much more.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is running on NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, the only one that's capable of driving the native 7680 x 4320 resolution at 60 frames per second. 8K 60FPS isn't easy, but hot damn does it look -- and run smoothly -- on Red Dead Redemption 2. There's nothing like it, with 8K gaming a huge step up from 4K gaming, something I'm sure that Sony's next-generation PlayStation 6 console will struggle to do. The current PlayStation 5 console can't do native 4K 60FPS+ without upscaling, so it would be awesome to see 8K 60FPS+ even if it's with some FSR-style upscaling on the PlayStation 6.

Right now, the PC is the only platform you can enjoy 8K 60FPS+ gaming on but prepare your wallet... it's not cheap. But, it's absolutely worth it for games like Red Dead Redemption 2, the results speak for themselves.

More details on the Vestigia mod: Update 1.3 is the most major update since 1.2, improving HDR compatibility, timecycle balance, snowfall and rainfall. Other changes include 5 new weather types, (thanks to work done by WhyEm) and a slim-down of features, with some features that had no/very little impact being discarded for compatibility. Many mods (for example Ambient Gang) should now be compatible with my mod with no need for load order changes.

Vestigia mod for Red Dead Redemption 2 features: