Intel Arrow Lake Refresh CPU leaked details: 40 cores in total, arrives in 2H 2025

Intel's next-gen 16th Gen Core aka Core Ultra 300 aka Arrow lake Refresh aka ARL-R details leaked: up to 40 cores, made on TSMC 3NB + Intel 20A tech.

Intel is days away from launching its 14th Gen Core "Raptor Lake Refresh" family of CPUs, and Moore's Law is Dead is leaking out details on not just the next-gen Arrow Lake CPU platform, but the Arrow Lake Refresh CPU platform... oh boy, check it out:

Intel's next-next-gen Arrow Lake Refresh CPUs will be named differently to the CPUs that Intel has on the market today, as the branding is changing completely. We will see Intel's new Arrow Lake Refresh family of processors debut as the Core Ultra 300 series, while the Core Ultra 200 series will be the original Arrow Lake processors.

What's different about the Arrow Lake Refresh and Arrow Lake? Well, according to the leaks we should see the first-gen Arrow Lake CPUs arriving with up to 32 cores in tow, while the Arrow Lake Refresh CPus will feature up to 40 cores. This is split between P-Cores and E-Cores as usual, with both Arrow Lake and Arrow Lake Refresh featuring Lion Cove P-Cores, and Skymont E-Cores. We have no idea about clock speeds, but Moore's Law is Dead is predicting for around 6.4GHz to 6.5GHz, which is going to be mighty awesome to see running (and how much power they'll use, too).

Intel will use its new Arrow Lake Refresh CPUs to compete against AMD's next-gen Zen 5-based Ryzen 8000 series desktop CPUs, as it will truly be the battle of the titans in the CPU arena. Just like the upcoming Arrow Lake CPUs, Intel's future-gen Arrow Lake Refresh CPUs will arrive on a totally new socket: LGA1851. New motherboards, people.

Intel's upcoming Arrow Lake Refresh CPU details (source: Moore's Law is Dead)
Intel's upcoming Arrow Lake Refresh CPU details (source: Moore's Law is Dead)

What comes after Arrow Lake Refresh? That would be Panther Lake at this stage, which will be made on the Intel 18A node -- Arrow Lake and Arrow Lake Refresh will be made between TSMC's new 3NB node and Intel's in-house Intel 20A node -- but there are changes with the CPU architecture for Panther Lake.

Whereas Arrow Lake and Arrow Lake Refresh will both use Lion Core P-Cores and Skymont E-Cores, Intel's next-next-next-gen Panther Lake CPUs will use Cougar Cove P-Cores and Darkmont E-Cores. We should expect some pretty wicked single- and multi-threaded performance, but we're still a while away from Panther Cove, as it's expected in Q4 2025 but more likely we'll see it arrive in 2026.

