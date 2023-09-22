Baldur's Gate 3 patch #3 is out - complete with a magic mirror to change your appearance

Gone off your character's looks after making them? Now you can change some elements of appearance with a magic mirror in your camp.

The third patch for Baldur's Gate 3 has landed, with some big moves including Mac support for the RPG, and a magic mirror that allows players to change the appearance of their adventurer.

The Mac release will allow players to enjoy Baldur's Gate 3 on an Apple computer, and there are updated recommended specs for the Mac. Larian says an M1 Pro SoC is recommended with FSR enabled to run the game at high settings on a Retina display.

The dev also notes for Mac players:

"As with the PC release in August, saves made in previous versions of BG3 on Mac will not be compatible with the full release. To prepare your Mac for the full version of Baldur's Gate 3 and minimize potential compatibility issues, we recommend you fully uninstall the game and remove any mods before installing the latest version."

Another nifty new feature is the aforementioned magic mirror, which allows you to change certain elements of your character's looks, but not everything. We're told that you can alter your "appearance, voice, pronouns and nether regions", but you can't change race or body type.

The magic mirror is tucked away in your camp, and it also won't be able to reverse any gameplay choices that result in cosmetic changes to your character. (Also, origin characters, hirelings and full illithids won't be able to use the mirror).

So, what else is new with patch #3? A whole bunch of stuff, including performance improvements so the game runs smoother in the Lower City, fixes for the interface, and gameplay tweaks and bits of polishing, as you'd expect.