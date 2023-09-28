There's a weird Apple TV+ bug that's playing episodes backwards

A strange Apple TV+ bug is causing people to be unable to properly watch new episodes with credits rolling and episodes moving to the next one early.

If you're binge-watching the latest must-watch Apple TV+ show you might find that actually watching it isn't all that easy after viewers started to report a number of issues relating to content on the streaming service.

The problem has the potential to prevent people from actually watching content at all, but it isn't one that's affecting everyone which means you might be one of the lucky ones. For those who aren't, you might find that you'll wind up watching the credits much sooner than you wanted to. Other issues include episodes skipping with the next one being started before the previous one has finished.

As reported by 9to5Mac, social media is currently full of people complaining about various issues. One of those is that they see foreign language dubbing credits appear at the beginning of watching a new episode rather than at the end, where they would normally live. That then seems to mean that the overall length of the show changes enough to make the Apple TV app believe that the episode has finished before it actually has.

The problems seem to affect multiple different Apple TV+ shows including the latest episodes of the hit shows Invasion and The Morning Show. Apple's Service Status page doesn't mention anything about a problem, so it's likely this is a relatively small issue given the number of viewers Apple TV+ has. But that's no use to those who are impacted, of course.

For now, we can only suggest waiting a couple of days and then trying again - hopefully you'll be able to catch up on your favorite show properly sooner rather than later.