This iPhone 15 Pro teardown shows the A17 Pro and more

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro are almost here and the latter has already been the subject of a teardown video showing the device in all its glory.

While most people are still waiting for their new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models to arrive on their doorsteps, some people have been lucky enough to get their hands on them already. And one of those decided that they wanted to see what was going on inside. In this case, it was the iPhone 15 Pro and PBKreviews took the handset apart to see what makes it tick.

The video was actually in the name of repairability - they wanted to see how easy it would be to repair the iPhone, especially given Apple's claims that it is easier to replace the back glass this time out. And, it turns out, Apple was right.

Popular Now: Xbox profits revealed in new FTC leak

You can watch the full video above but the gist is that replacing the back glass on an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max is much easier than doing it on an iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max. PBKreviews explains that all a repair shop would need to do is heat the back of the iPhone and then pry the back glass off before disconnecting a single flex cable. The back glass itself also includes the MagSafe charging coil and other connectors.

The video also shows the new A17 Pro chip in all its glory, although as 9to5Mac notes, it doesn't appear to have any branding on it, unlike the A16 Bionic in last year's Pro models.

We can likely expect more teardowns once the new iPhones find their way into more hands, and we'll be watching out for the iFixit one in particular given the outfit's recent decision to downgrade the iPhone 14's repairability score over the way Apple controls which parts can be installed and how.

The iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max all go on sale tomorrow, September 22.