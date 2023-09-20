Apple is now encrypting Voice Memo titles to protect your privacy when they're stored online

If you use the Voice Memos feature you're going to be relieved to learn that iOS 17 and macOS Sonoma now encrypt your memos when they're in iCloud.

The Voice Memos app is one that comes preinstalled on all iPhones and Macs but is probably used by a relatively small proportion of the people who own those devices. But for those who do use it, the voice memos app can be vital. And now it's been given a huge new update that makes its recordings even more secure than they already were.

That's because Apple has enabled a new security feature in iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS Sonoma. That feature will ensure that recordings stored in iCloud will have their titles automatically encrypted to keep them from prying eyes. In fact, Apple has shared a new support document that notes that devices that haven't been updated might only see the date and time that a note was created rather than any specific title that it was given.

Apple already encrypts the voice memos themselves meaning that even if someone was able to gain access to them, they wouldn't be able to hear what was on those recordings. They're encrypted in transit and then stored in an encrypted format, Apple's support document confirms.

The iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 updates are already available but the macOS Sonoma update won't be available for download until September 26. All of those software updates have been in beta testing since they were previewed during Apple's WWDC 2023 event on June 5. We'd suggest installing them on all compatible devices as soon as possible with all of the updates featuring notable new features. Those include new widget capabilities across the iPhone, iPad, and Mac as well as improvements to the Messages app and more.