Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple Watch Series 9 specs tipped in new leak

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple Watch Series 9 are almost here and more details have leaked ahead of their September 12 unveiling.

Apple is ready to hold a special event on September 12 that will see the unveiling of a raft of new products, not least the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. But while the new iPhones will surely get the lion's share of the attention, there are two wearables on the way as well. And now we might know more about what they will have to offer.

Writing as part of a wider piece discussing the September 12 event, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has laid out his expectations for the new Apple Watches. While there are some aspects that won't be changing, there are some that will - and those changes could make a big difference to the way the Apple Watch is used.

Gurman says that while the new Apple Watches won't get a new look, they could get new colors and finishes. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is already rumored to have a new black color, for example. But Gurman does also say that things will change on the inside.

For example, The Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 are expected to focus on performance. That'll include a new chip that will be the biggest improvement since the Apple Watch Series 6 in 2020. That will be a most welcome improvement, to be sure.

Another change will come in the form of an upgraded heart rate sensor, although it isn't yet clear whether that will bring with it new features or not.

Apple is expected to announce the new watches on September 12, with preorders likely to open on September 15. If that all goes the way we expect, the new iPhones will then go up for sale on September 22.