Here's our best look yet at those terribly underwhelming new iPhone 15 colors

Apple looks set to launch the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models on September 12 but the colors of some of the new handsets are a course for concern.

The cat is out of the bag and Apple will stream an event on September 12, very likely announcing the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models. But you might not need to wait that long to see what Apple has in mind because dummy units are already starting to leak ahead of time.

We've been hearing rumors of what the new colors will be for a little while now but it's always easier to actually see these things before passing judgment. And, now that we think we have done just that we can confirm our earlier thoughts - these things look pretty terrible.

The new dummy units were shared in a video posted to the X social network by YouTuber Jon Rettinger, and they appear to show the colors that we'd been told to expect including blue, black, pink, yellow, and white. And what's clear here is that these new colors are very much muted when compared to the usually vibrant look of other non-Pro iPhones.

The result is a collection of incredibly subdued colors that are far from inspiring, and we're not sure which one we prefer. The pink is perhaps the most interesting, with the yellow shortly behind it. But beyond that, there's very little to get excited about here - take that blue, for example. It looks almost white.

The rumored iPhone 15 Pro colors aren't any better of course, so don't think that paying for Apple's best iPhones will guarantee a better finish.

It's unlikely that these dummy units are wrong at this point, we're so close to launch that the colors appear to be the world's worst-kept secret. But here's hoping that come September 12 we're left looking at some new colors that are much more exciting than these.

If Apple does announce the new iPhones on September 12 we expect them to then go up for preorder on September 15. That would allow them to go on sale on September 22 if previous release cadences are any indication.

The new iPhones aren't the only new products that we expect Apple to announce of course. The Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 are also expected to be announced during the same event, and we can probably expect a similar preorder and release timeframe to the new iPhones as well. After that, all eyes turn to October and the expected M3 Mac refresh including a new iMac, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and 13-inch MacBook Air.