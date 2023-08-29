The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 already leaked in this video

Samsung isn't expected to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 6 until around this time next year but it's already started to leak in video and photos.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 has only been around for a little while and now attention has already started to turn to what comes next. And what comes next, is the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

That much isn't news of course, and we can all do the math to work out what will come after that. But right now the leaks for the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 are already starting, despite the fact that we don't expect the flagship foldable to be announced for another year or so. Regardless, that hasn't stopped images and video of the phone from appearing on social media.

That video and accompanying photos were posted to X by leaker Ice Universe and they leave little to the imagination. It's thought that these were taken by someone in Samsung's supply chain and as the leaker notes, they do appear to be similar to previous Galaxy S24 Ultra leaks including a flatter outer display and an overall more boxy design.

Those who pay close attention will also notice that the new foldable appears to have a revised hinge, but it's all those squared-off edges that are perhaps the most noticeable changes. We dig the look and it gives the whole thing a very industrial look. The leaker appears to be pretty convinced that what we're looking at here really is the Galaxy Z Fold 6 as well, so make of that what you will.

Samsung isn't expected to announce this thing for a year or so of course, and we can expect more leaks before then. It'll also likely ship alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 6 as well, so maybe we'll start to see leaks for that sooner rather than later as well.