Kingston IronKey Keypad 200C is a hardware-encrypted military-grade USB Type-C thumb drive

Kingston's new IronKey Keypad 200C expands its high-security USB storage solution to offer USB-C support and military-grade encryption.

Published
1 minute & 56 seconds read time

If you're after an external USB-C storage device with military-grade security, you can stop the search because the new Kingston IronKey Keypad 200C has you covered. The small thumb drive has the latest FIPS 140-3 Level 3 military-grade security specifications, including XTS-AES 256-bit encryption alongside Brute Force and BadUSB attack protection.

The new Kingston IronKey Keypad 200C offers military-grade protection and security, image credit: Kingston.
The new Kingston IronKey Keypad 200C offers military-grade protection and security, image credit: Kingston.

Physical device-independent security means that the IronKey Keypad 200 Series can be unlocked without software and plugged into any system with USB-C support - making it one of the most secure and flexible storage expansion options available today.

As you can see from the images, the lock system uses a PIN code, and with that, you can set up different Admin and User profiles - to help set up read-only modes to protect the drive from untrusted systems. There's also the option to make the drive Read-Only to help bolster the integrity of the data stored.

"Data protection needs are growing as breaches due to Cloud penetrations or storage drive losses become more common. Sensitive data requires the strongest military-grade protection available on hardware-encrypted drives that can be physically secured off the Internet while protecting the data in transit and at rest," said Richard Kanadjian, IronKey global business manager, Kingston. "With the addition of KP200C, our second USB Type-C drive to the IronKey lineup joining the Vault Privacy 50C, we now offer even more flexibility across various platforms and operating systems, empowering users to access data effortlessly regardless of device or system."

Here's a look at the specs for the Kingston IronKey Keypad 200C.

  • Interface: USB 3.2 Gen 1
  • Capacities: 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, 256GB
  • Connector: Type-C
  • Speed: (USB 3.2 Gen 1): 8GB - 32GB: 145MB/s read, 115MB/s write, 64GB - 256GB: 280MB/s read, 200MB/s write, (USB 2.0): 8GB: 30MB/s read, 12MB/s write, 16GB - 256GB: 30MB/s read, 20MB/s write
  • Dimensions (drive with sleeve): 80mm x 20mm x 11mm
  • Dimensions (drive without sleeve): 74mm x 18mm x 8mm
  • Security Certifications: FIPS 140-3 Level 3 (Pending)
  • Waterproof/Dustproof: Certified to IP57 rating
  • Operating Temperature: 0°C to 50°C
  • Storage Temperature: -20°C to 60°C
  • Compatibility: USB 3.0/USB 3.1/USB 3.2 Gen 1
  • Warranty/Support: 3-year warranty, free technical support
Buy at Amazon

Kingston Ironkey Keypad 200 USB-C 16GB Encrypted Flash Drive

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$99.74
---
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/22/2023 at 2:03 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:kingston.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

