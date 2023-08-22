Lenovo Legion Go to feature Ryzen Z1 APU similar to RPG Ally and support Legion AR glasses

The Lenovo Legion Go could be the PC gaming handheld to beat, with a design that mimics the Switch's versatility and the ROG Ally's power.

Last week we got a closer look at the new Lenovo Legion Go handheld, which sees Lenovo entering the dedicated PC gaming handheld market popularized in recent months with the likes of Valve's Steam Deck and the ROG Ally from ASUS. Like the Ally, the Lenovo Legion Go will target Windows 11 as its operating system, with the physical design sharing as much in common with the Nintendo Switch as its direct competitors.

4

A closer look at the Lenovo Legion Go, image credit: Windows Report.

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

Popular Now: AMD driver hints that Ryzen 7000 X3D owners may get the ability to tweak the CPU to run faster

The detachable controller design will make docking the handheld and continuing to play while switching the display to a TV or monitor a breeze and help distinguish the Legion Go from the competition. This week we've got more images for the device and info from Windows Report, where we learn that the handheld will be powered by an AMD Ryzen Z1 processor similar to what's found inside the ROG Ally.

The odds are that the two handhelds will share similar specs regarding Compute Units and even clock speeds - though details of the SoC's TDP, storage, and memory capacity are still to be revealed.

New images for the Legion Go reveal pretty much all you need to know about the physical design, with the added knowledge that the handheld will be compatible with AR Glasses- with a product shot showcasing someone playing a game with AR Glasses connected to the Legion Go.

4

A closer look at the Lenovo Legion Go, image credit: Windows Report.

Popular Now: AMD driver hints that Ryzen 7000 X3D owners may get the ability to tweak the CPU to run faster

The report indicates that AR Glasses "might" be bundled with the handheld, though we assume Lenovo will offer multiple SKUs if that's the case to provide a more affordable option sans AR Glasses. Lenovo has been developing smart glasses for some time now, so what we see here could be similar to the company's ThinkReality A3 glasses.

Elsewhere we see some interesting design touches, like adding a mouse sensor on the JoyCon-style controllers for controlling the mouse remotely and a Steam Deck-like trackpad. Throw in plenty of buttons, SD Card support, USB ports, and other elements, and the design here is sound - now we just have to wait for the full dimensions, weight, battery life, and hardware specs.

According to Windows Report, a full reveal for the Lenovo Legion Go is expected at IFA 2023 in September, with a launch happening as soon as Q4 2024. Stay tuned.