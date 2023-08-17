All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 ProCore i9-14900KRTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Lenovo Legion Go gaming handheld pictures emerge and it looks like a Nintendo Switch

The first images of the Lenovo Legion Go gaming handheld are here and the physical design is inspired greatly by the Nintendo Switch.

Lenovo Legion Go gaming handheld pictures emerge and it looks like a Nintendo Switch
Published
1 minute & 35 seconds read time

Earlier this month, we reported on the Lenovo Legion Go handheld that could compete with PC gaming handhelds like the Steam Deck and ROG Ally from ASUS. With the Legion Go set to feature AMD's new Phoenix APU processors, performance would reportedly be on par with the ROG Ally, which features a customized ROG Ally Z1 Extreme chip built off of the Ryzen 7 7840U SoC.

Lenovo Legion Go handheld will be a Steam Deck and ROG Ally competitor, image credit: Windows Report.
Open Gallery 3

Lenovo Legion Go handheld will be a Steam Deck and ROG Ally competitor, image credit: Windows Report.

Thanks to a new report over Windows Report offers some exclusive images of the Lenovo Legion Go, which features a look and feel that is part Steam Deck, part Nintendo Switch. The Switch comparison sets it apart from other PC gaming handhelds, including the massive range of options from companies like AYANEO.

Based on the images we see for the Legion Go, it's set to feature removable controllers, much like Nintendo's wireless Joy-Con controllers for the Switch. This will allow the Legion Go to act similarly to the Switch by offering a seamless docking process to connect the handheld to a TV or monitor and still be able to use the same controllers.

And with a touchscreen, removing the controllers will allow the device to behave like a Windows 11 tablet. The images also showcase a Switch-like kickstand on the back of the handheld, which sits below some large vents that will no doubt help when it comes to cooling the PC gaming handheld.

Lenovo Legion Go handheld shares many similarities with the Nintendo Switch, image credit: Windows Report.
Open Gallery 3

Lenovo Legion Go handheld shares many similarities with the Nintendo Switch, image credit: Windows Report.

Outside of detailed renders of the Lenovo Legion Go, the new report doesn't confirm any specs for the handheld. Still, we learn that it features 2 USB-C ports, a micro-SD slot for storage expansion, a headphone jack, buttons for adjusting volume, and several additional buttons for control, like a scroll wheel on the underside of the right Joy-Con.

It's an excellent physical design inspired by the Nintendo Switch and translates it to a portable Windows 11 gaming handheld. Now we just have to wait for pricing, specs, and availability for this new player in the portable PC gaming space.

Buy at Amazon

Lenovo Legion Pro 5 16IRX8 - 16.0' 165 Hz IPS - Intel Core i9 13th Gen 13900HX (2.20GHz)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$1999.99
---
Buy
$2409.00
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/17/2023 at 9:01 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:windowsreport.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.