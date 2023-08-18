All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Razer BlackWidow V4 75% is the company's first hot-swappable mechanical keyboard

It's the company's most customizable keyboard to date, as the new Razer BlackWidow V4 75% features hot-swappable switches for the first time.

The new Razer BlackWidow V4 75% is the company's most customizable keyboard, featuring hot-swappable switches to deliver "unparalleled customization" for a Razer mechanical keyboard. As the latest version of the popular BlackWidow keyboard, it arrives in the popular and very new 75% form factor that does away with the numpad while retaining the more critical arrow keys and system keys like PgUp and PgDn.

The new Razer BlackWidow V4 75 features hot-swappable switches for the first time, image credit: Razer.
Arriving in black and white, the Razer BlackWidow V4 75% hot-swappable switch compatibility extends to all 3 or 5-pin switches. The socketed PCB design of the new keyboard allows for seamless swapping to alternative pre-loaded switches to give users complete control of each key's mechanical feel and responsiveness.

The new Razer BlackWidow V4 75% also ships with Razer's new Orange Tactile Mechanical Switches Gen-3, which the company describes as featuring "a higher bump point and a cleaner sound profile that resonates with every keystroke."

The new Razer BlackWidow V4 75, image credit: Razer.
Hardware-wise, it's a robust unit with a gasket-mounted FR4 plate and two layers of sound-dampening foam to keep it all sounding smooth. The customization extends to the internal hardware, with the PCB designed to support screw-in stabilizers. Encased in an aluminum alloy frame, there's also the now-standard (for Razer peripherals) Razer Chroma per-key RGB support with additional 2-side underglow lighting.

Here's a look at the specs.

Razer BlackWidow V4 75% is the company's first hot-swappable mechanical keyboard 03
  • Switch Type: Razer Green Mechanical Switches (Clicky)
  • Key Feel: Tactile and Clicky
  • Keycaps: Doubleshot ABS Keycaps
  • Lighting: Razer Chroma RGB
  • Onboard Memory: Hybrid onboard storage - up to 5 profiles
  • Media Keys: Dedicated media roller with four dedicated media buttons
  • Connectivity: Detachable Type-C Cable
  • Other Features: Razer Synapse enabled, 5052 Aluminum Alloy Top Case, six dedicated macros keys, PCB foam included, Lubricated stabilizers, Magnetic plush leatherette wrist rest, 2-side underglow, Up to 8,000Hz polling rate

The Razer BlackWidow V4 75% is available now in the US for USD 169.99 and will be available soon in other countries. Stay tuned to TweakTown as we'll post our full review of the Razer BlackWidow V4 75% soon.

NEWS SOURCE:razer.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

