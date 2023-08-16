The iPhone 15 could be getting a huge Thunderbolt speed glow-up

If you pick up a new iPhone this fall you could be getting one with super-fast file transfer support thanks to the addition of Thunderbolt-equipped USB-C.

All of the smart money right now is on Apple announcing as many as four new iPhones this September, and with just weeks to go until that happens, the leaks continue to appear. Now, a new report claims that buyers of at least some of the new models will be able to transfer files off of them more quickly than any previous iPhone.

If the report is accurate, some iPhone 15 models will offer Thunderbolt support via their new USB-C ports. That would theoretically allow for files to be transferred off of, and onto, the iPhones at speeds of up to 40Gbps. Current iPhones max out at just 480Mbps thanks to their use of slow Lightning connectors, making this a big upgrade for people who generate big files like photographers and videographers.

This is all according to a ChargerLAB report that is itself based on claimed leaks of images showing the iPhone 15 USB-C port and associated connectors and cabling. The report notes that the images show what appears to be a Retimer chip, a device that is normally used to establish stronger signal transmission used for faster data transfer speeds. With that in mind, the report suggests that 40Gbps Thunderbolt support could be on the way.

Interestingly, the report suggests that this is the case for three different ports and cables. Previous reports had suggested that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max might get Thunderbolt port support, but that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus would miss out. If this report is true, it seems possible that all four new iPhones will get the same transfer speed boost, however.

Apple is set to switch away from Lightning for the first time in a decade after the European Union decide that all phones must use a common charging port. That port, understandably, is USB-C which means that Apple has to make the switch before the new law comes into effect in 2024. We can also expect other devices like AirPods and Apple accessories to ditch Lightning as well.

It's expected that Apple will announce the entire iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro lineups during an event that will take place on September 12 or September 13, with devices then going on sale towards the end of the month. That's also when we expect Apple to announce the new Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 as well, making September a very expensive month for those who are going to upgrade to the new releases.