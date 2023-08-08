Dreaming of a Steam Deck with more RAM? This modder has equipped their Deck with 32GB

An intrepid modder has doubled up the amount of system RAM in their Steam Deck to 32GB, which should give a nice performance boost to some games.

Valve's Steam Deck comes with 16GB of RAM, and you can't upgrade that - at least not in theory, but where there's a will...

Balázs Triszka achieved this feat just as you'd expect, using a BGA rework station, desoldering and removing the existing RAM modules inside the Steam Deck, and replacing them with beefier ones.

While this is clearly a trickier prospect than simply upgrading the storage on the Steam Deck, the modder notes on Twitter (as spotted by OC3D) that the task isn't that difficult "if you have the skills needed for bga rework" (naturally), adding that "there is no glue under the chips."

As well as the physical work in terms of the RAM replacement, the BIOS then needs to be poked about with in order to recognize that there's now 32GB of RAM rather than 16GB.

Those who don't have the technical know-how to accomplish this will no doubt have to wait for a next-gen Steam Deck which might just carry 32GB of system RAM. After all, from what we've heard from Valve thus far, the next iteration of the gaming handheld is a long way down the line.

Valve staff have indicated that a Steam Deck 2 won't be in the cards for a few years, so we're likely looking at a 2025 release date at the earliest. Although before then it's possible we might see a new spin on the existing Steam Deck - but doing anything too much in the way of upgrades risks running the wrath of gamers who have already purchased the device, and might start suffering some buyer's remorse.

In other recent Steam Deck news, it looks like Valve is going to sell officially refurbished models of the handheld, starting at $319 for the entry-level (64GB) device.