All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 ProCore i9-14900KRTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

NASA hears faint 'heartbeat' from Voyager 2 after its connection to Earth was severed

After losing contact with it for approximately a week, NASA has announced its re-established connection with its Voyager 2 spacecraft.

NASA hears faint 'heartbeat' from Voyager 2 after its connection to Earth was severed
Published
1 minute & 19 seconds read time

After announcing the tragic news that NASA lost connection with the iconic Voyager 2 satellite, the space agency has re-established communications, and they are up and working again.

NASA hears faint 'heartbeat' from Voyager 2 after its connection to Earth was severed 2541
Open Gallery 2

The iconic satellite was launched in 1977 and is since been exploring interstellar space, sending radio signals back to Earth from its distant position of 12.3 billion miles away. On July 21, the space agency lost connexion with Voyager 2 as a command instructed the satellite to move its antenna just two degrees in the wrong direction, severing communications with Earth.

While the situation seemed dire since the satellites antenna was no longer sending or receiving data, the space agency remained steadfast as a protocol has been set up that initializes Voyager 2's antenna to regain connection with Earth in the event that Mission Control operators can't get in contact with the satellite.

On July 31, NASA detected a faint hint of what was called a "carrier signal", or "heartbeat" from Voyager 2. This faint signal wasn't very strong, and NASA was, unfortunately, unable to extract anything from the data. However, this signal confirms that Voyager 2 is still alive and working and just needs readjustments.

If NASA is unable to get in contact with Voyager 2, its repositioning protocol which happens only a few times every year will kick in on October 15. NASA says this "should enable communications to resume."

Project manager Suzanne Dodd said, "That is a long time to wait, so we'll try sending up commands several times [before then]."

Buy at Amazon

Diablo IV - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$59.00
$59.00$58.00$69.99
Buy
$70.71
$85.42$69.00$68.94
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/3/2023 at 6:54 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:newscientist.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.