Elon Musk's X sign torn off San Francisco headquarters following city complaints

The X sign constructed on top of formerly Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco has been removed after multiple complaints from the city.

Only a matter of days after getting X's new logo set up on top of the San Francisco headquarters has it been removed.

New reports indicate that Elon Musk's new logo that was constructed atop the San Francisco headquarters has been removed following complaints from the city, along with neighbors that complained about the sign's immense brightness. Musk recently rebranded Twitter to X, leaving behind the iconic bluebird for a solid X letter, which plays into Musk's affinity with the letter (SpaceX, Tesla's Model X, and his son named X Æ A-12).

The logo change was quick and fast, with most people writing that the change was jarring while also slightly confusing as many other regions of the social media platform still feature the "Twitter" verbiage. The new X sign was put up on Friday, and over the weekend, many X users discussed the new branding along with the impact the sign had on the surrounding environment. Noting that the sign was pointed at a building across the street, which the sign lit up clearly during the night.

It was on Monday that onlookers spotted construction workers dismantling the old Twitter logo and sign. It was later confirmed by NBC's Scott Budman that the new X sign had been removed.

In other Elon Musk and X news, the owner of the social media platform confirmed the rollout of a new ad revenue-sharing program that enables users to make money off their posts. If you are interested in reading more about that story, check out the below link.

NEWS SOURCE:businessinsider.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

