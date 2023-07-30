All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
What to expect from Jensen Huang's NVIDIA keynote at SIGGRAPH 2023? Hint: AI

Excitement is building in the graphics community as Jensen Huang, CEO of NVIDIA, prepares to take the stage at SIGGRAPH 2023. What should we expect?

Published
1 minute & 18 seconds read time

Jensen is renowned for his charismatic stage presence and ability to captivate audiences with his passion for technology. This will be Jensen's first in-person keynote in the United States in over three years, with his last keynote at SIGGRAPH being in Vancouver in 2018.

In-person attendees and online viewers worldwide are eagerly looking forward to his insights and demonstrations as he explores the potential of AI-driven graphics and its impact on various sectors, including OpenUSD developments. The integration of artificial intelligence with real-time ray tracing capabilities promises to usher in a new era of unprecedented visual fidelity and realism in computer graphics. As a leader in the GPU industry, NVIDIA has always been at the forefront of pushing the boundaries of visual computing.

Throughout the keynote presentation, emphasis is expected to be placed on collaboration and the value of partnerships in driving technological advancements. At every SIGGRAPH keynote, NVIDIA's CEO has consistently stressed the importance of working with developers, artists, and industry experts to shape the future of computer graphics collectively and showcase groundbreaking technologies that redefine the art of creating immersive virtual worlds. This year's keynote is expected to be no exception.

NVIDIA is also planning on presenting around 20 research papers at this SIGGRAPH 2023. The papers include generative AI models that turn text into personalized images; inverse rendering tools that transform still images into 3D objects; neural physics models that use AI to simulate complex 3D elements with stunning realism; and neural rendering models that unlock new capabilities for generating real-time, AI-powered visual details.

With the event yet to unfold, industry insiders and enthusiasts alike are eagerly looking forward to hearing and seeing NVIDIA's latest innovations in computer graphics and interactive techniques. You can find additional details at NVIDIA's dedicated event page here.

Rob writes about networking technology, smart home technology as well as mid-market and enterprise hardware solutions. For 21 years his company has consulted in the government, mid-market, small business sectors. The firm he founded is based on creating solutions for their clients with the understanding of what they were not getting from other industry consultants. He continues to develop long-term technology strategies and providing analytical services for his clients.

