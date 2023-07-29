All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Elon Musk simply takes @X handle from Twitter user that had it for 16 years

Elon Musk and his social media company X, formerly Twitter, has taken the @X handle away from a user that acquired it more than 16 years ago.

The world has now said goodbye to Twitter as Elon Musk, who purchased the company for $44 billion last October, announced on his personal account that the company is now X.

Within the days following the announcement from Musk, many changes hit the social media platform, such as a fresh new logo, and the acquisition of the official X Twitter handle. X formally Twitter didn't hold the @X Twitter handle following the announcement from Musk, which resulted in the company contacting the Holder of the @X handle, informing him that the handle was about to be transferred back to the company.

Gene X. Hwang, the co-founder of event photo company Orange Photography, was in possession of the Twitter handles for 16 years and said to Mashable that Elon Musk did not contact him about changing it. Additionally, Hwang said that X is his middle name which is why he chose it as his original Twitter handle. According to reports, Hwang said that he received an email from Twitter informing him that they would be taking his handle away while simultaneously the company offered to replace the handle with an available alternative.

"[I] got an email basically saying they are taking it," Hwang told Mashable

However, Huang didn't reply to Twitter in time, and the company changed his handle to the following, "@x12345678998765".

Hwang also said the company also offered him some merchandise and an opportunity to meet up with X management. It's unclear if the merch was old Twitter merch or new X merch.

NEWS SOURCES:mashable.com, mashable.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

