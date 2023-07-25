All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
GTA 6PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk
GIVEAWAY: Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 RGB 32GB RAM Kit and KC3000 2TB M.2 SDD

Another leak suggests Intel's Raptor Lake Refresh CPUs will be out in October

The evidence is piling up that we'll see Intel's next-gen CPUs in about three months' time, with this latest leak coming from a Chinese PC maker.

Another leak suggests Intel's Raptor Lake Refresh CPUs will be out in October
Published
1 minute & 39 seconds read time

We've seen yet more evidence that Intel's Raptor Lake Refresh processors are set to hit the shelves within the next three months.

This is one of Mechenike's current gaming PCs which can be equipped with up to an Intel Core i9-13900 CPU (Image Credit: Mechenike)
Open Gallery 2

This is one of Mechenike's current gaming PCs which can be equipped with up to an Intel Core i9-13900 CPU (Image Credit: Mechenike)

This comes from a report by Chinese tech site IT Home, which was present at the Bilibili World exhibition (in Shanghai), and spoke to a PC maker there (as flagged up by VideoCardz).

That PC manufacturer, Mechenike, was showing off some of its incoming products for later this year, including gaming desktops and mini PCs (quite flashy looking efforts that incorporate water cooling and RGB goodness aplenty).

And as you might guess, those rigs involve Raptor Lake Refresh CPUs, and Mechenike told IT Home that they would be on sale in October - and that the chips would be out within three months' time.

Mechenike already produces a trio of gaming desktops that feature Intel's current Raptor Lake processors (and NVIDIA's Lovelace graphics cards - these will also be present in its incoming Raptor Lake Refresh PCs).

This nugget of info underlines that October is the likely release date for 14th-gen processors, as we've heard previously on the grapevine. A past leak floated the idea of a launch around mid-October, or just after, for Raptor Lake Refresh (with another leak just before that claiming much the same thing).

In other words, the evidence is very much mounting for the appearance of Raptor Lake Refresh around the middle of October.

We're likely to be treated to a pepped-up Core i7-14700K with four more efficiency cores, and that should help multi-threaded performance tick up nicely. Another rumor contended that the 14600K could be cranked up from 6 to 8 performance cores with Raptor Lake Refresh - which would be a major boost - but that idea has had cold water poured on it by other leakers.

Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i5-12600K Desktop Processor with Integrated Graphics and 10 (6P+4E) Cores

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$194.00
$194.00$196.99$204.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$248.97
$248.97$248.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/25/2023 at 1:47 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:ithome.com, videocardz.com, intel.com

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – ‘I Know What You Did Last Supper’ – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

What's in Darren's PC?

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.