Another leak suggests Intel's Raptor Lake Refresh CPUs will be out in October

The evidence is piling up that we'll see Intel's next-gen CPUs in about three months' time, with this latest leak coming from a Chinese PC maker.

We've seen yet more evidence that Intel's Raptor Lake Refresh processors are set to hit the shelves within the next three months.

This is one of Mechenike's current gaming PCs which can be equipped with up to an Intel Core i9-13900 CPU (Image Credit: Mechenike)

This comes from a report by Chinese tech site IT Home, which was present at the Bilibili World exhibition (in Shanghai), and spoke to a PC maker there (as flagged up by VideoCardz).

That PC manufacturer, Mechenike, was showing off some of its incoming products for later this year, including gaming desktops and mini PCs (quite flashy looking efforts that incorporate water cooling and RGB goodness aplenty).

And as you might guess, those rigs involve Raptor Lake Refresh CPUs, and Mechenike told IT Home that they would be on sale in October - and that the chips would be out within three months' time.

Mechenike already produces a trio of gaming desktops that feature Intel's current Raptor Lake processors (and NVIDIA's Lovelace graphics cards - these will also be present in its incoming Raptor Lake Refresh PCs).

This nugget of info underlines that October is the likely release date for 14th-gen processors, as we've heard previously on the grapevine. A past leak floated the idea of a launch around mid-October, or just after, for Raptor Lake Refresh (with another leak just before that claiming much the same thing).

In other words, the evidence is very much mounting for the appearance of Raptor Lake Refresh around the middle of October.

We're likely to be treated to a pepped-up Core i7-14700K with four more efficiency cores, and that should help multi-threaded performance tick up nicely. Another rumor contended that the 14600K could be cranked up from 6 to 8 performance cores with Raptor Lake Refresh - which would be a major boost - but that idea has had cold water poured on it by other leakers.