All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
GTA 6PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk
GIVEAWAY: Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 RGB 32GB RAM Kit and KC3000 2TB M.2 SDD

ENERMAX partners with Intel for its AQUAFUSION ADV AIO coolers, now available in white

ENERMAX AQUAFUSION ADV CPU AIO cooler series is now available in black and white, and the 360mm model can cool up to 380W TDP to maximize performance.

ENERMAX partners with Intel for its AQUAFUSION ADV AIO coolers, now available in white
Published
2 minutes & 10 seconds read time

ENERMAX has announced that its AQUAFUSION ADV CPU AIO cooler series has been named the officially verified cooling partner for Intel 13th Gen Core CPUs and is now available in white. The white 360mm model joins the line-up, so you now have black and white models with 120mm, 240mm, and 360mm sized radiators. The white edition looks slick and stylish with AQUAFUSION ADV's angular and curved design for the fans and pump head.

ENERMAX AQUAFUSION ADV CPU AIO cooler series, image credit: ENERMAX.
Open Gallery 5

ENERMAX AQUAFUSION ADV CPU AIO cooler series, image credit: ENERMAX.

ENERMAX described the look of the pump head as a square-shaped "infinity mirror design" that pairs well with the square frame ENERMAXs SquA RGB ADV fans, giving off a futuristic look when the RGB lighting is doing its thing.

Supporting both AMD and Intel processors, the 360mm model is tailor-made for high-end CPUs and can cool up to 380W TDP to maximize performance - which is the main reason for the official Intel partnership. Though, we'd wager that the engineers at Intel are also fans of the mirror-like reflective look of the AQUAFUSION ADV Series.

ENERMAX AQUAFUSION ADV CPU AIO cooler series, image credit: ENERMAX.
Open Gallery 5

ENERMAX AQUAFUSION ADV CPU AIO cooler series, image credit: ENERMAX.

The AQUAFUSION ADV Series features ENERMAX's patented Dual-Chamber pump design, which is all about separating coolant from hot water to enhance the longevity and reliability of the cooler. According to ENERMAX, the Central Coolant Inlet (CCI) technology "injects the coolant at the hottest spot to prevent heat surges, enabling efficient heat dissipation and accelerated thermal circulation."

ENERMAX also notes that the AQUAFUSION ADV Series isn't just about impressive cooling, as there are also silent operation modes that adapt the fan speeds to specifically reduce the overall noise levels without impacting performance.

The ENERMAX AQUAFUSION ADV series is available in black and white in 120mm, 240mm, and 360mm sizes and is compatible with the latest AMD AM5 and Intel LGA 1700 sockets. Check out the product pages below for more details.

ENERMAX AQUAFUSION ADV CPU AIO cooler series, image credit: ENERMAX.
Open Gallery 5

ENERMAX AQUAFUSION ADV CPU AIO cooler series, image credit: ENERMAX.

  • AQUAFUSION ADV Series 120mm Liquid CPU Cooler (White) (Black)
  • AQUAFUSION ADV Series 240mm Liquid CPU Cooler (White) (Black)
  • AQUAFUSION ADV Series 360mm Liquid CPU Cooler (White) (Black)
Buy at Amazon

ENERMAX AQUAFUSION ADV 360 A-RGB AIO CPU Liquid Cooler -Infinity Mirror, 360mm Radiator

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$119.99
$119.99--
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$119.99
$119.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/23/2023 at 10:50 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.