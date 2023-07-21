PlayStation 5 price could be about to drop in US - ahead of the release of a new PS5 model?

A price cut would be welcome, and it might just be making way for the rumored revamp of the PS5 - though that refresh won't be a PS5 Slim, we're assured.

Sony is about to drop the price of the PS5 console in the US and Europe, or that's the latest chatter from the grapevine.

If this is true, the reasoning that springs to mind for some folks - and it's an obvious enough line of speculation - is that Sony wants to shift some more stock before the next incarnation of the PS5 turns up. And this long-rumored refreshed model is something a second piece of speculation has just popped up around.

The first rumor comes from billbil_kun on Twitter, and as you can see above, it's a slightly cryptic tweet, translating to 'watch out for a PS5 price drop in the US and UK/Germany [Europe] soon.'

We've got no idea what size this price drop might be, but if the idea is to clear stock, we can assume it's going to be fairly hefty. Fingers crossed and all that.

The second rumor comes from Tom Henderson - both of these are well-established leakers, by the way - again on Twitter, and it contends that a "reveal soon makes sense" for the revamped PS5 given that a release date is purportedly set for September.

Henderson notes that while the refreshed console is likely coming soon, it'll simply be called a PS5 and "branded as an improved model", rather than being a PS5 Slim.

As you see in the leaker's tweet, he believes the new model will replace the current PS5, and the latter won't be sold past the end of 2023. So, starting to cut the price now, before any announcement - potentially in August at some point - would make sense.

Henderson clarifies that while the PS5 in question won't be a slim take as such, it could be 'slightly' more compact than the existing console (going off prototypes, anyway).

Henderson has previously floated the idea that the revamped PS5 will offer the option of a detachable disc drive hooked up via an extra USB-C port (at the rear of the console).