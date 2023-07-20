Declassified CIA file roughly ties JFK assassination to UFOs

All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Newly released John F. Kennedy CIA and FBI files have loosely connected the president's November 1963 assassination to UFO sightings.

Published
1 minute & 31 seconds read time

Documents released by the National Archives has loosely tied the assassination of John F. Kennedy to UFOs, according to reports.

Popular Mechanics has reported that the National Archives has already released thousands of documents that include information about the assassination of JFK, which was sourced from the CIA, FBI, and the State Department, along with other government agencies. Moreover, these documents contained topics such as Lee Harvey Oswald's contacts with Soviet/Cuban officials, and, most importantly, the name of the CIA official who intercepted Oswald's mail in the months leading up to JFKs assassination.

According to these documents, the CIA official named Reuben Efron, who was intercepting Oswald's mail, had a UFO encounter while on a train through the Soviet Union. This CIA official was not alone, and the document names Senator Richard Russell, a Democrat of Georgia, Army colonel, and member of the Warren Commission. The CIA report describes the sighting as the individuals seeing two "flying saucers".

"People say there's nothing significant in these files? Bingo! Here's the guy who was reading Oswald's mail, a detail they failed to share until now. You don't have to be a conspiracy theorist to think it's suspicious," said Jefferson Morley, the editor of the blog JFK Facts, to The New York Times.

UFO, or more accurately, Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) news, is heating up as lawmakers push for a bipartisan bill that will unveil sealed records regarding UFOs. These files would then be shown to the public.

NEWS SOURCES:popularmechanics.com, cia.gov

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

