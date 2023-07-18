All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Alien invasion finally happens - a very blocky one as Google launches Space Invaders AR game

Fend off the invaders in AR with your Android or iOS phone, as Google pays tribute to the arcade classic Space Invaders which is 45 years old.

Published
1 minute & 22 seconds read time

It's the 45th anniversary of Space Invaders - which makes us feel impossibly old - and Google has launched an AR game to celebrate this milestone on Android and iOS.

Space Invaders: World Defense is basically Pokemon Go but with blocky 3D invaders turning up in your neighborhood.

The idea is to get out there and set high scores for your vicinity by spotting and blasting the invading ships. To shoot down a Space Invader, all you have to do is point your smartphone and fire at it.

The gist is pretty simple, then, and it looks like a fun enough diversion for those with some time to kill. How much longevity Space Invaders: World Defense will have, on the other hand, is a more difficult question to answer.

There are nuances in the gameplay, mind you. There are different types of Space Invaders to down, and they can hide behind buildings, with the game naturally making use of the environment you're located in.

There are power-ups to be had, high score tables for your neighborhood, as mentioned, and you can take an AR selfie to share on social media if you wish.

Google explains that the game is powered by its ARCore and Geospatial API, and it adapts not just to the location and buildings around the player, but the local time and weather, adding a bit more immersion to the whole experience.

Curious gamers who are equipped with the mental fortitude to withstand the inevitable puzzled stares attracted by a person making pew-pew noises while 'shooting' their smartphone at the sky can download Space Invaders: World Defense on Android and iOS right now from the relevant app store.

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – ‘I Know What You Did Last Supper’ – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

