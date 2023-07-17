All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Instagram's Threads gains 20% of Twitter's weekly active user base

Recently released data indicates that Instagram's Threads app is already a massive success, gaining a fifth of Twitter's weekly active users.

Published
1 minute & 14 seconds read time

The launch of Threads has undoubtedly been a success for Meta and its subsidiary company Instagram, as the new text-based platform has attracted millions of users just within the first week of its release.

Instagram's Threads gains 20% of Twitter's weekly active user base 615
While we may never see Twitter owner Elon Musk enter an octagon with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the real war is already being fought on the digital playing field, as the release of Threads has shaken up the social networking industry, or at the very least, Musk. Reports now indicate that Zuckerberg's new app has attracted more than 100 million users just within the first 5 days of its being available to download, according to Instagram head Adam Mosseri.

The good news for Threads doesn't stop there, as new data provided by app intelligence firm data.ai reveals that Threads has already reached one-fifth of the weekly active user base of Twitter, or around 93 million active users globally during that first week of availability. Notably, the data firm revealed that 33% of Threads' global downloads came from India, 22% came from Brazil, 16% from the US, 8% from Japan, and 5% from Mexico.

As of the time of writing, Threads has reached more than 150 million downloads, making it one of the fastest-growing apps ever. As TechCrunch points out, Threads reached 150 million downloads in just six days, which is 5.5 times faster than Niantic's Pokemon Go.

Twitter recently clapped back at Threads by dishing out $5 million dollars to Twitter Blue users. If you are interested in reading more about that story, check out the below link.

NEWS SOURCE:techcrunch.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

